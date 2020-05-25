MANILA, Philippines – The Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc (BPCI) announced on Monday, May 25 that they will be postponing the 2020 edition of the pageant indefinitely.

In a statement released on their social media accounts, the organization said their main concern is the safety of the candidates, their families, supporters, and the general public. They said that they will push through with the 2020 editon of the pageant and activities once clear guidelines have been issued by the government.

"Rest assured that BPCI still intends to hold the pageant with its partners and sponsors as soon as the situation permits, when the threat of transmission and infection is at its minimum.

"Thank you, and we sincerely pray for your safety and good health in these trying times."

The finals night was originally scheduled for May 31 after it was moved from its original April date due to the coronavirus pandemic. – Rappler.com