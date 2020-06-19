MANILA, Philippines – Binibining Pilipinas released the swimsuit portraits of the 2020 candidates taken by photographer Raymond Saldaña.

The ladies wore black swimsuits designed by Domz Ramos as they posed against a floral backdrop.

The team behind the shoot includes Vhee Co, Aura Nicole de Jesus, and Cev Cendaña. The accessories were provided by Adam Rico de Guzman, while set design was by Henry Reyes of HGR Events and Sabrosas.

Binibining Pilipinas organizers have yet to announce when the pageant will happen after it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Samantha Panlilio, Cavite

Rowena Sasuluya, Guguinto, Bulacan

Lois Anne Badando, Marikina

Patrizia Garcia, Manila

Arianne Deseree Viardo, San Fernando, Pampanga

Princess Kien Guanzon, Occidental Mindoro





Shanon Tampon, Caloocan

Meiji Cruz, Valenzuela

Patricia Babista, Quezon Province

Shaira Rona, Mandaluyong

Maureen Montagne, Batangas

Vianca Marcelo, Bocaue, Bulacan

Samantha Bernardo, Palawan

Hazel Ortiz, Pasig

Cinderella Faye Obeñita, Cagayan de Oro, Misamis Oriental

Alexandra Rosales, Laguna

Justine Felizarta, Davao del Sur

Karen Laurrie Mendoza, Iloilo

Kimberly Tiquestiques, Balagtas, Bulacan

Ana Thea Cenarosa, Pototan, Iloilo

Hannah Arnold, Masbate

Ma. Erika Ruth Quin, Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija

Gabrielle Basiano, Borongan City, Eastern Samar

Lovely Mercado, Roxas, Isabela

Carina Cariño, La Union

Czarina Guiao, Pampanga

Jashmin Dimaculangan, Albay

Ma Francesca Taruc, Angeles, Pampanga

Honey Grace Cartasano, Rizal

Noriza Valerio, Arayat, Pampanga

Graciela Lehmann, Oriental Mindoro

Danica Joy Peralta Acuna, Romblon

Alexandra Faith Garcia, Olongapo City

Mercedes Romero Pair, Cebu

Micca Rosal, Agoncillo, Batangas

Vickie Rushton, Negros Occidental

Alexaangela Salvador, Nueva Ecija

Lesley Anne Ticaro, Tagum

Bellatrix Tan, Zamboanga

Honey Be Parreñas, Sultan Kudarat

