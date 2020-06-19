IN PHOTOS: Binibining Pilipinas 2020 candidates' official swimsuit potraits
MANILA, Philippines – Binibining Pilipinas released the swimsuit portraits of the 2020 candidates taken by photographer Raymond Saldaña.
The ladies wore black swimsuits designed by Domz Ramos as they posed against a floral backdrop.
The team behind the shoot includes Vhee Co, Aura Nicole de Jesus, and Cev Cendaña. The accessories were provided by Adam Rico de Guzman, while set design was by Henry Reyes of HGR Events and Sabrosas.
Binibining Pilipinas organizers have yet to announce when the pageant will happen after it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Samantha Panlilio, Cavite
Rowena Sasuluya, Guguinto, Bulacan
Lois Anne Badando, Marikina
Patrizia Garcia, Manila
Arianne Deseree Viardo, San Fernando, Pampanga
Princess Kien Guanzon, Occidental Mindoro
Shanon Tampon, Caloocan
Meiji Cruz, Valenzuela
Patricia Babista, Quezon Province
Shaira Rona, Mandaluyong
Maureen Montagne, Batangas
Vianca Marcelo, Bocaue, Bulacan
Samantha Bernardo, Palawan
Hazel Ortiz, Pasig
Cinderella Faye Obeñita, Cagayan de Oro, Misamis Oriental
Alexandra Rosales, Laguna
Justine Felizarta, Davao del Sur
Karen Laurrie Mendoza, Iloilo
Kimberly Tiquestiques, Balagtas, Bulacan
Ana Thea Cenarosa, Pototan, Iloilo
Hannah Arnold, Masbate
Ma. Erika Ruth Quin, Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija
Gabrielle Basiano, Borongan City, Eastern Samar
Lovely Mercado, Roxas, Isabela
Carina Cariño, La Union
Czarina Guiao, Pampanga
Jashmin Dimaculangan, Albay
Ma Francesca Taruc, Angeles, Pampanga
Honey Grace Cartasano, Rizal
Noriza Valerio, Arayat, Pampanga
Graciela Lehmann, Oriental Mindoro
Danica Joy Peralta Acuna, Romblon
Alexandra Faith Garcia, Olongapo City
Mercedes Romero Pair, Cebu
Micca Rosal, Agoncillo, Batangas
Vickie Rushton, Negros Occidental
Alexaangela Salvador, Nueva Ecija
Lesley Anne Ticaro, Tagum
Bellatrix Tan, Zamboanga
Honey Be Parreñas, Sultan Kudarat
