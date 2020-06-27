MANILA, Philippines – Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc (BPCI) chairperson Stella Araneta announced that Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and Miss Grand International 2016 1st runner-up Nicole Cordoves will be training the 2020 Binibining Pilipinas candidates.

“We are delighted that Catriona and Nicole will provide online training and pageant prep classes to help this year's batch of 40 candidates and give each of them a winning chance,” Araneta said in a statement release Saturday, June 27.

“Being in a beauty pageant competition requires a lot of preparation and hard work. You have to be confident about yourself, your poise, and personality regardless of the way others see you. Therefore, it is important to be fully prepared and fully trained."

Gray and Cordoves will be training the candidates in various aspects of the pageant from walk to Q and A through online sessions.

Gray made the Philippines proud when she won the country's 4th Miss Universe crown back in 2018. She is now busy with charity work and her music career.

After her 1st runner-up win in Miss Grand International in 2016, Cordoves made a mark as a host and as one of the judges of It's Showtime's Miss Q and A segment. She also co-hosted the pageant in 2018.

Schedule of the onlines sessions would be announced on the pageant's social media pages.

The pageant was originally scheduled in April but was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. – Rappler.com