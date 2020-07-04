IN PHOTOS: Binibining Pilipinas candidates 2020 model Bragais shoes
MANILA, Philippines – Shoe brand Bragais released the photos of the Binibining Pilipinas 2020 candidates taken prior to the lockdown implemented in Luzon.
Released in 4 batches, the shoot showed the candidates clad in Bragais shoes with different backgrounds – Shopaholic, Industrial, Couture/Glam, and Summer.
The photos of the candidates were shot by 4 photographers: Ari Simangan, Mark Neto Diaz, Yukie Sarto, and Don Caras. The team was composed of fashion designer Bessie Besana (project manager), Jed Velasco (creative director), Vhee Co (head fashion stylist), Arnel Palmera (head makeup artist), Myke Francis Mayores (set designer), Jorel Valmores, Jeric Abanico and Carl Alvior (videographers).
Candidate number 20 Ana Thea Cenarosa was unable to participate due to an emergency at the time of the shoot.
Bragais has been the official pageant shoes of Bb Pilipinas since 2015. Designer Jojo Bragais has since expanded the brand which includes lipsticks, shirts, fragrance, bag, and leather accessories.
Binibining Pilipinas organizers have yet to announce when the pageant will happen after it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Samantha Panlilio, Cavite
Rowena Sasuluya, Guguinto, Bulacan
Lois Anne Badando, Marikina
Patrizia Garcia, Manila
Arianne Deseree Viardo, San Fernando, Pampanga
Princess Kien Guanzon, Occidental Mindoro
Shanon Tampon, Caloocan
Meiji Cruz, Valenzuela
Patricia Babista, Quezon Province
Shaira Rona, Mandaluyong
Maureen Montagne, Batangas
Vianca Marcelo, Bocaue, Bulacan
Samantha Bernardo, Palawan
Hazel Ortiz, Pasig
Cinderella Obeñita, Cagayan de Oro, Misamis Oriental
Alexandra Rosales, Laguna
Justine Felizarta, Davao del Sur
Karen Laurrie Mendoza, Iloilo
Kimberly Tiquestiques, Balagtas, Bulacan
Hannah Arnold, Masbate
Ma. Erika Ruth Quin, Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija
Gabrielle Basiano, Borongan City, Eastern Samar
Lovely Mercado, Roxas, Isabela
Carina Cariño, La Union
Czarina Guiao, Pampanga
Jashmin Dimaculangan, Albay
Ma Francesca Taruc, Angeles, Pampanga
Honey Grace Cartasano, Rizal
Noriza Valerio, Arayat, Pampanga
Graciela Lehmann, Oriental Mindoro
Danica Joy Peralta Acuna, Romblon
Alexandra Faith Garcia, Olongapo City
Mercedes Pair, Cebu
Micca Rosal, Agoncillo, Batangas
Vickie Rushton, Negros Occidental
Alexaangela Salvador, Nueva Ecija
Lesley Anne Ticaro, Tagum
Bellatrix Tan, Zamboanga
Honey Be Parreñas, Sultan Kudarat
The Shopaholic theme
The Industrial theme
The Glam/Couture theme
