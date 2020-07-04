MANILA, Philippines – Shoe brand Bragais released the photos of the Binibining Pilipinas 2020 candidates taken prior to the lockdown implemented in Luzon.

Released in 4 batches, the shoot showed the candidates clad in Bragais shoes with different backgrounds – Shopaholic, Industrial, Couture/Glam, and Summer.

The photos of the candidates were shot by 4 photographers: Ari Simangan, Mark Neto Diaz, Yukie Sarto, and Don Caras. The team was composed of fashion designer Bessie Besana (project manager), Jed Velasco (creative director), Vhee Co (head fashion stylist), Arnel Palmera (head makeup artist), Myke Francis Mayores (set designer), Jorel Valmores, Jeric Abanico and Carl Alvior (videographers).

Candidate number 20 Ana Thea Cenarosa was unable to participate due to an emergency at the time of the shoot.

Bragais has been the official pageant shoes of Bb Pilipinas since 2015. Designer Jojo Bragais has since expanded the brand which includes lipsticks, shirts, fragrance, bag, and leather accessories.

Binibining Pilipinas organizers have yet to announce when the pageant will happen after it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Samantha Panlilio, Cavite

Rowena Sasuluya, Guguinto, Bulacan

Lois Anne Badando, Marikina

Patrizia Garcia, Manila

Arianne Deseree Viardo, San Fernando, Pampanga

Princess Kien Guanzon, Occidental Mindoro

Shanon Tampon, Caloocan

Meiji Cruz, Valenzuela

Patricia Babista, Quezon Province

Shaira Rona, Mandaluyong

Maureen Montagne, Batangas

Vianca Marcelo, Bocaue, Bulacan

Samantha Bernardo, Palawan

Hazel Ortiz, Pasig

Cinderella Obeñita, Cagayan de Oro, Misamis Oriental

Alexandra Rosales, Laguna

Justine Felizarta, Davao del Sur

Karen Laurrie Mendoza, Iloilo

Kimberly Tiquestiques, Balagtas, Bulacan

Hannah Arnold, Masbate

Ma. Erika Ruth Quin, Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija

Gabrielle Basiano, Borongan City, Eastern Samar

Lovely Mercado, Roxas, Isabela

Carina Cariño, La Union

Czarina Guiao, Pampanga

Jashmin Dimaculangan, Albay

Ma Francesca Taruc, Angeles, Pampanga

Honey Grace Cartasano, Rizal

Noriza Valerio, Arayat, Pampanga

Graciela Lehmann, Oriental Mindoro

Danica Joy Peralta Acuna, Romblon

Alexandra Faith Garcia, Olongapo City

Mercedes Pair, Cebu

Micca Rosal, Agoncillo, Batangas

Vickie Rushton, Negros Occidental

Alexaangela Salvador, Nueva Ecija

Lesley Anne Ticaro, Tagum

Bellatrix Tan, Zamboanga

Honey Be Parreñas, Sultan Kudarat

The Shopaholic theme

The Industrial theme

The Glam/Couture theme

– Rappler.com