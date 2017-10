The ladies are set to become heroines in fighting climate change

Published 1:00 PM, October 31, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The candidates of the Miss Earth 2017 pageant were presented to the press on Monday, October 30 at the Manila Diamond Hotel.

During the event, the Darling of the Press gold medal was given to Karen Ibasco of the Philippines, followed by Thailand's Paweensuda Drouin, and bronze for Abigail Chama of Zambia.

Miss Philippines Fire 2017 Nellza Bautista and Miss Philippines Water Jessica Marasigan hosted the presentation. Also present were Miss Earth 2016 Katherine Espin and Miss Earth Air 2016 Michelle Gomez. Miss Earth 2013 Alyz Henrich and Miss Earth 2015 Angelia Ong were also present.

The pageant is scheduled on November 4 at the Mall of Asia to be hosted by James Deakin, with performances by Shontelle and Iskandar Widjaja.

– Rappler.com