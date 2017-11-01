Check out all the interesting interpretations of the contestants' national costumes at the Miss Earth pageant
Published 3:30 PM, November 01, 2017
Updated 3:30 PM, November 01, 2017
SHOW STOPPER. The Miss Earth 2017 candidates show their respective national costumes at the Century Park Hotel. All photos by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
MANILA, Philippines – Following their presentation to the media, the candidates of Miss Earth 2017 got the chance to show off the beautiful interpretations of their national costumes on Monday, October 30, at the Century Park Hotel.
Aside from showing their incredible ensembles, gift items from the contestants' countries were also auctioned off, with proceeds going to the projects the Miss Earth pageant is supporting.
The following candidates won for the Best in National Costume round:
Central Western Europe
- Bronze – Wales
- Silver – Italy
- Gold – Portugal
Eastern Europe
- Bronze – Slovenia
- Silver – Cyprus
- Gold – Russia
North and Central America
- Bronze – Dominican Republic
- Silver – Canada
- Gold – Guatemala
South America
- Bronze – Paraguay
- Silver – Venezuela
- Gold – Bolivia
Asia
- Bronze – Japan
- Silver – Thailand
- Gold – Philippines
Africa
- Bronze – Cameroon
- Silver – Angola
- Gold – Ghana
Other awards presented include the Best Eco video, where Puerto Rico's Karla Aponte took the gold medal, and the Miss Photogenic award which was won by Vietnam's Le Thi Ha Thu.
The coronation night will be on November 4 at the Mall of Asia Arena.
Europe
MISS AUSTRIA Bianca Kronsteiner
MISS BELARUS Polli Cannabis
MISS BELGIUM Lauralyn Vermeersch
MISS BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA Lela Karagic
MISS CROATIA Bonita Kristic
MISS CYPRUS Artemis Charalambous
MISS CZECH REPUBLIC Iva Uchytilová
MISS DENMARK Sabrina Jovanović
MISS ENGLAND Charlotte Brooke
MISS FRANCE Mélissa Strugen
MISS HUNGARY Viktoria Viczian
MISS MALTA Christie Refalo
MISS NETHERLANDS Faith Landman
MISS NORTHERN IRELAND Maire Lynch
MISS POLAND Dominika Szymanska
MISS PORTUGAL Gloria Silva
MISS RUSSIA Lada Akimova
MISS SERBIA Marija Nikic
MISS SLOVENIA Sara Gavranić
MISS SPAIN Ainara de Santamaria
MISS SWEDEN Camilla Fogestedt
MISS SWITZERLAND Sarah Laura Peyrel
MISS UKRAINE Diana Mironenko
MISS WALES Sophie Bettridge
North America, Central America, and the Caribbean
MISS BAHAMAS Brittania Alexa Mitchell
MISS BELIZE Iris Salguero
MISS CANADA Jacqueline Marsh
MISS COSTA RICA Fernanda Rodríguez
MISS DOMINICAN REPUBLIC Ingrid Franco
MISS GUADELOUPE Morgane Nestar
MISS GUATEMALA Maria José Castañeda
MISS HONDURAS Valeria Cardona
MISS MEXICO Karen Bustos
MISS PANAMA Erika Parker
MISS PUERTO RICO Karla Victoria Aponte
MISS USA Andreia Gibau
MISS US VIRGIN ISLANDS Kaylee Carlberg
South America
MISS ARGENTINA Fiorela Hengemühler
MISS BOLIVIA Giancarla Fernández
MISS BRAZIL Yasmin Engelke
MISS CHILE Sofia Manzur
MISS COLOMBIA Juliana Franco
MISS ECUADOR Lessie Giler Sanchez
MISS PARAGUAY Valeria Ivasiuten
MISS PERU Karen Rojas
MISS VENEZUELA Ninoska Vasquez
Asia and Oceania
MISS AUSTRALIA Nina Robertson
MISS CAMBODIA Em Kunthong
MISS CHINA Mei Zhan
MISS CHINESE TAIPEI Amelie Zhao
MISS COOK ISLANDS Mona Taio
MISS INDIA Shaan Suhas Kumar
MISS INDONESIA Michelle Alriani
MISS ISRAEL Elian Qupty
MISS JAPAN Yasuyo Saito
MISS KOREA Hanna Lee
MISS KYRGYZSTAN Nazarova Begimai
MISS LEBANON Elsa Antoun
MISS MALAYSIA Cherish Ng
MISS MONGOLIA Tugs-Amgalan Batjargal
MISS MYANMAR Tin Sandar Myo
MISS NEPAL Rojina Shrestha
MISS NEW ZEALAND Abby Sturgin
MISS PAKISTAN Ramina Ashfaque
MISS PHILIPPINES Karen Ibasco
MISS SAMOA Olivia Howman
MISS SINGAPORE Elizabeth Lee
MISS SRI LANKA Shyama Dahayanaka
MISS THAILAND Paweensuda Drouin
MISS TONGA Diamond Langi
MISS VIETNAM Le Thi Ha Thu
Africa
MISS ANGOLA Ermelinda de Matos
MISS CAMEROON Angele Kossinda
MISS ETHIOPIA Mekdalawit Mequanent
MISS GHANA Maud Fadi
MISS MAURITIUS Yanishta Gopaul
MISS NIGERIA Eucharia Akani
MISS REUNION ISLANDS Emma Lauret
MISS RWANDA Uwase Hirwa Honorine
MISS UGANDA Nabirye Josephine Mutesi
MISS ZAMBIA Abigail Chama
Which of the national costumes were your favorites? Let us know in the comments below! – Rappler.com
