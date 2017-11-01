Check out all the interesting interpretations of the contestants' national costumes at the Miss Earth pageant

Published 3:30 PM, November 01, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Following their presentation to the media, the candidates of Miss Earth 2017 got the chance to show off the beautiful interpretations of their national costumes on Monday, October 30, at the Century Park Hotel.

Aside from showing their incredible ensembles, gift items from the contestants' countries were also auctioned off, with proceeds going to the projects the Miss Earth pageant is supporting.

The following candidates won for the Best in National Costume round:

Central Western Europe

Bronze – Wales

Silver – Italy

Gold – Portugal

Eastern Europe

Bronze – Slovenia

Silver – Cyprus

Gold – Russia

North and Central America

Bronze – Dominican Republic

Silver – Canada

Gold – Guatemala

South America

Bronze – Paraguay

Silver – Venezuela

Gold – Bolivia

Asia

Bronze – Japan

Silver – Thailand

Gold – Philippines

Africa

Bronze – Cameroon

Silver – Angola

Gold – Ghana

Other awards presented include the Best Eco video, where Puerto Rico's Karla Aponte took the gold medal, and the Miss Photogenic award which was won by Vietnam's Le Thi Ha Thu.

The coronation night will be on November 4 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Which of the national costumes were your favorites? Let us know in the comments below! – Rappler.com

