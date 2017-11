Check out the Top 16 delegates during the swimsuit round

Published 9:57 PM, November 04, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Miss Earth 2017 coronation night took off on Saturday, November 4, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

For the first segment of the show, the Top 16 delegates vying for the chance to win the title walked the stage in their swimsuits.

Here's a look at the candidates onstage that night!

– Rappler.com