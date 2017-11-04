IN PHOTOS: Miss Earth 2017 delegates as superheroes
MANILA, Philippines – In a show of colorful, glittering outfits, the Miss Earth 2017 contestants introduced themselves dressed as superheroes during the coronation night's opening number.
The 84 ladies were dressed as protectors of Mother Earth – complete with capes, golden headpieces, and flowing skirts – as they walked the stage at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday, November 4.
Check out photos of the fierce, powerful ladies below!
Lots of cheers for @missphilearth @karenibascohere.#MissEarth2017 LIVE: https://t.co/hmhkK8NYZE pic.twitter.com/Yvb4O5nq5M— Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) November 4, 2017
Something new this year! The #MissEarth2017 candidates introduce themselves as superheroes!— Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) November 4, 2017
LIVE: https://t.co/hmhkK8NYZE pic.twitter.com/Jddl4jBJsG
– Rappler.com