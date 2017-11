Here are the Top 8 delegates of Miss Earth 2017 in their evening gowns!

Published 1:13 AM, November 05, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Top 8 contestants of the Miss Earth 2017 competition walked the stage in their finest gowns on Saturday, November 4, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Accompanying the ladies onstage was violinist Iskandar Widjaja, who performed passionately to the cheering crowd.

See the pictures of the glamorous evening gown portion below!

– Rappler.com