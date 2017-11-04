The university instructor from Manila is the successor of Miss Earth 2016 Katherine Espin

Published 10:17 PM, November 04, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Mall of Asia Arena erupted in cheers on Saturday, November 4, as the Philippines' Karen Ibasco won Miss Earth 2017.

Karen was up against Colombia's Juliana Franco, Australia's Nina Robertson, and Russia's Lada Akimova in the competition's final 4.

She was crowned by Miss Earth 2016 Katherine Espin from Ecuador. (FULL LIST: Winners, Miss Earth 2017)

According to her delegate's profile on the Miss Earth website, Karen, 26, is a half-Filipino, half-Chinese university instructor from Manila.

"I am proud to represent the Philippines because we uphold camaraderie in every aspect of life. The adversities we encountered are a catalyst that made as a resilient nation today," she said on the website, on why she is proud to represent the Philippines

She added, "We are known in looking to the brighter side of every hardship never forgetting to put a smile in our faces because we believe that at the end it will be for our benefit as we look to the sovereign God in control of everything." – Rappler.com