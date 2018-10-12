Around 90 candidates are vying to become the organization's ambassador for the environment

Published 12:06 PM, October 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Pageant season has kicked off in Manila as the candidates of Miss Earth 2018 met the press during a presentation on Thursday, October 11, at the Diamond Hotel.

Around 90 candidates, including the country's Celeste Cortesi, introduced themselves to the press. One of the ladies will succeed Miss Earth 2017 Karen Ibasco as this year's queen.

Here are photos of some of the candidates during the event.

During their stay in the Philippines, the candidates will go around the country to do sightseeing as educational tours about the environment. Pre-activities are also scheduled.

Coronation night is happening on November 3 at the Mall of Asia. – Rappler.com