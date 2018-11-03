The 23-year-old is crowned Miss Earth 2018

Published 10:06 PM, November 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Phuong Khanh Nguyen was crowned Miss Earth 2018 on Saturday, November 3 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Miss Earth 2017 Karen Ibasco crowned the 23-year-old delegate from Vietnam, beating 86 other candidates.

Khanh's win is the first for Vietnam in Miss Earth. She is a Marketing student who is fluent in Vietnamese and English.

In her biography on the Miss Earth website, she said that she loves cats a lot.

"Why do I like them? Because they are intelligent animals that and has the ability to adapt to its environment and situations. Cats are very sociable and just like humans observes its surroundings."

The other winners are:

Miss Earth Fire: Melissa Flores, Mexico

Miss Earth Water: Valeria Ayos, Colombia

Miss Earth Air: Melanie Mader, Austria

– Rappler.com

