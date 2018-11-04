Here's a look back at the journey of Vietnam's first Miss Earth titleholder
Published 10:36 AM, November 04, 2018
Updated 11:30 AM, November 04, 2018
VIETNAM'S QUEEN. Phuong Khanh Nguyen of Vietnam walks during the Miss Earth 2018 competition in Manila. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler
MANILA, Philippines – On Saturday, November 3, Phuong Khanh Nguyen of Vietnam was crowned the new Miss Earth, succeeding the Philippines' Karen Ibasco. (READ:Who is Vietnam's Phuong Khanh Nguyen, Miss Earth 2018?)
Khanh's win in Miss Earth is the first for Vietnam, which has shown a great interest in beauty pageants in the past years.
In her Miss Earth biography, the 23-year-old marketing student said that she was 15 when she saw the pageant on television. Since then, she dreamed of competing in the contest.
Here's a look back at Khanh's Miss Earth journey in the pageant:
PRESS PRESENTATION. Khanh is introduced during the press presentation last October. Photo from Facebook/Miss Earth
NO MAKEUP. Khank poses during the Beauty of Face and Poise. Photo from Facebook/Miss Earth
NO MAKEUP. Khanh up close wit no makeup.
INTERVIEW. Khanh during the Intelligence round. Photo from Facebook/Miss Earth
GODDESS. Khanh during the opening number. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler
SWIMSUIT. Khanh during the swimsuit competition. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler
HASHTAG. Khanh gives her answer during the first round of the interview. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler
FINAL ROUND. Khanh answers the question on the pressing issue today's generation faces. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler
ASIA TO ASIA. Karen Ibasco corwns Khanh at the Mall of Asia Arena. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler
BIG 4 TITLE. Khanh's win earns Vietnam its first big title in the pageant scene. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler
Khanh is set reign for one year, serving as spokesperson for the Miss Earth organization's activities. – Rappler.com