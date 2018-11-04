Here's a look back at the journey of Vietnam's first Miss Earth titleholder

Published 10:36 AM, November 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – On Saturday, November 3, Phuong Khanh Nguyen of Vietnam was crowned the new Miss Earth, succeeding the Philippines' Karen Ibasco. (READ:Who is Vietnam's Phuong Khanh Nguyen, Miss Earth 2018?)

Khanh's win in Miss Earth is the first for Vietnam, which has shown a great interest in beauty pageants in the past years.

In her Miss Earth biography, the 23-year-old marketing student said that she was 15 when she saw the pageant on television. Since then, she dreamed of competing in the contest.

Here's a look back at Khanh's Miss Earth journey in the pageant:



Khanh is set reign for one year, serving as spokesperson for the Miss Earth organization's activities. – Rappler.com