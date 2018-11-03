Candidates shared their thoughts on pressing issues of today

MANILA, Philippines — The Top 8 and Top 4 candidates of Miss Earth 2018 had the chance to share their heart and knowledge to the world during both hashtag and Q&A portions of the Miss Earth 2018 coronation night on Saturday, November 3 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The hashtag round had each candidate give their take on a relevant hashtag randomly assigned to them.

Here's a transcript of how the candidates who made it to the Top 8 elaborated on their hashtags:

Colombia - #Immigration

"There’s a very big crisis on immigration around the world, but we have to face it with tolerance and with love, because we don’t know how hard the moments they have, going to another place that’s not their own one. That’s why we have to support the immigrants and show them respect and dignify them. Thank you."

Philippines - #Malnutrition

"My perspective on malnutrition actually depends on my values and beliefs. I think that it’s about respect, and I think that respect is the key to serve the purpose of our knowledge and humanity."

Italy - #MentalHealth

"Mental health is a quality everyone has. Everyone has to be healthy with themselves. I work in a hospital, so I see many people. [inaudible] I think that in our hearts and in our minds, we can find.... [inaudible] this beauty of love and justice."

Portugal - #Justice

"The hashtag justice is something we’ve been facing for so many years. It’s something we aren’t having with our Mother Earth. It’s time to rethink about our actions, reduce our steps, and remake our lives. Thank you so much."

Venezuela - #Inequality

"I think during these past years we have all been looking for equality. We need to respect each other. It is for everyone. It doesn’t matter what gender. Thank you."

Austria - #Corruption

"Corruption is a form of dishonest behavior. We need to stop that. If we stop being corrupt, our world will definitely have a better future. If we start acting fair and treating everyone equally and respect Mother Earth, then there will be no corruption anymore."

Vietnam - #Conflict

"Mabuhay, Pilipinas (Hello, Philippines)! This isn’t my first language, but I will try my best. My hashtag is conflict. In our world, there’s no perfection. Conflict is a part of our daily life. As a human, we can avoid conflict by being honest with ourselves. By being honest with ourselves, we can create the power to transform the world. Thank you."

The top 4 candidates were announced after the hashtag round. Colombia, Mexico, Austria, and Vietnam then proceeded to the much-awaited Q and A segment of the evening, where they all answered the same question.

Question: Being a millennial, what do you think is the most pressing issue of your generation?

Here are their corresponding answers:

Colombia, Valeria Ayos

"The most important thing of our millennial generation is that we all have the possibility to have a voice and to be heard. Social media, for example, is a great platform when we can spread awareness on environmental issues or worries. I'm proud to be a millennial, because we are all empowered and we can always share a message to the world. Thank you."

Mexico, Melissa Flores

"One of the first problems as a girl in the 90's is the controversial issues with technology. We need to learn how to use it correctly to send the right message to society and send the correct message to the new generation to give good advice. Thank you so much."

Austria, Melanie Mader

"As a millennial, we tend to not pay attention about what's happening around the world because of all the technologies we're using, like social media. But we can use social media in a positive way. We millennials can use it to spread awareness on what's happening in our environment, and if we do that, everybody will be informed on what's happening, and we can live a better future, not just for us human beings, but for the creatures on Earth. Thank you."

Vietnam, Phuong Khanh Nguyen

"Good evening, everyone. My answer is our ignoring. We have so many technologies, and we just use social media and only care about ourselves. We should spend our time to think and feel with what's happening with the Earth right now. One small action multiplied by a million people can transform the world."

Which answer did you like the most? — Rappler.com

