Vietnam's Phuong Khanh Nguyen is crowned Miss Earth 2018

Published 10:57 PM, November 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines' bet Celeste Cortesi ended her journey with a Top 8 placement during the Miss Earth 2018 pageant on Saturday, November 3 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

During the hashtag segment, Celeste was asked about malnutrition. This was her answer:

"My perspective on malnutrition is based on my values and beliefs. I think that it’s about respect being the key to serve the purpose of our knowledge and humanity."



Vietnam's Phuong Khanh Nguyen was crowned Miss Earth 2018, succeeding the Philippines' Karen Ibasco. – Rappler.com

