Published 11:42 AM, November 04, 2018
Updated 11:43 AM, November 04, 2018
NEW QUEENS. During coronation night, Miss Earth 2018 and Miss Earth 2018 Air, Water, and Fire were finally crowned. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler
MANILA, Philippines — Ninety beautiful candidates from all over the world graced our stage for the last time during the coronation night of Miss Earth 2018 on Saturday, November 3, at the Mall of Asia Arena.
Miss Earth 2018 ended with a bang as audiences were treated to an energetic fashion show in line with this year's theme "Goddesses of the Earth," as well as candidates' dressed in their most glamorous gowns and stylish swimsuits, plus the highly-anticipated insightful hashtag and Q and A round.
Check out the evening's highlights here:
IN THEME. The candidates each donned their own costume in line with this year's Miss Earth 2018 theme, Goddesses of the Earth. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler
FIRST 9. 18 candidates were called on stage in two batches during the Miss Earth 2018 semi-finalist roll call early in the evening. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler
NIGHT'S HOST. James Deakin helped keep the energy up throughout the night. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler
SURPRISE GUEST. Brian McKnight serenaded the crowd, including Miss Earth 2017 Water Juliana Franco, with his hit song Back To One. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler
MISS EARTH 2017. Last year's reigning queen Karen Ibasco from the Philippines was present to pass down her crown. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler
SWIMSUIT SEGMENT. The ladies showed off their white and gold swimsuits designed by Ricky Abad. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler
HASHTAG ROUND. The top 12 candidates were asked to elaborate on a relevant hashtag randomly assigned to them. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler
TOP 4. Colombia, Mexico, Austria, and Vietnam were shortlisted to make it to the much-awaited Q and A segment. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler
Q and A. The core segment asked each of the top 4 candidates what issue they think is the most pressing in this generation as a millennial. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler
THIS YEAR'S QUEEN. Congratulations to Phuong Khanh Nguyen from Vietnam, 2018's Miss Earth. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler
CONGRATS LADIES! Miss Earth Fire 2018 (Mexico), Miss Earth Water 2018 (Colombia), Miss Earth Air 2018 (Austria), and Miss Earth 2018 huddle on stage for a celebratory group pic. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler
Congratulations to all 90 ladies for a job well done! —Rappler.com