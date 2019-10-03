MANILA, Philippines — Eighty-five candidates from around the world converged in Manila to vie for the title of Miss Earth 2019.

The candidates were formally presented to the media on Wednesday, October 2 at the Diamond Hotel, Manila. Dressed in casual dresses, the candidates introduced themselves and spoke about the flower they represent, in line with this year's theme.

They later changed into swimsuits and posed for more photos at the poolside of the hotel.

The reigning Miss Earth 2018, Vietnam's Phuong Khanh Nguyen, was present as she wished the candidates good luck and took questions from the media.

The Miss Earth 2019 finals night happens on October 26.

—Rappler.com