IN PHOTOS: Meet the candidates of Miss Earth 2019
MANILA, Philippines — Eighty-five candidates from around the world converged in Manila to vie for the title of Miss Earth 2019.
The candidates were formally presented to the media on Wednesday, October 2 at the Diamond Hotel, Manila. Dressed in casual dresses, the candidates introduced themselves and spoke about the flower they represent, in line with this year's theme.
They later changed into swimsuits and posed for more photos at the poolside of the hotel.
The reigning Miss Earth 2018, Vietnam's Phuong Khanh Nguyen, was present as she wished the candidates good luck and took questions from the media.
The Miss Earth 2019 finals night happens on October 26.
AFRICA
Botswana
Cameroon
Ghana
Kenya
Mauritius
Nigeria
Reunion Islands
Rwanda
South Africa
South Sudan
Zambia
AMERICAS
Argentina
Bolivia
Brazil
Canada
Chile
Colombia
Costa Rica
Ecuador
Guadalupe
Guatemala
Guyana
Honduras
Mexico
Panama
Paraguay
Peru
Puerto Rico
USA
US Virgin Islands
Venezuela
ASIA AND PACIFIC
Australia
Cambodia
China
Fiji
Guam
India
Indonesia
Israel
Japan
Kazakhstan
Korea
Malaysia
Mongolia
Myanmar
Nepal
New Zealand
Northern Marianas
Papua New Guinea
Philippines
Singapore
Thailand
Tonga
Vietnam
EUROPE
Armenia
Austria
Belarus
Belgium
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Crimea
Croatia
Czech Republic
England
France
Germany
Hungary
Italy
Malta
Montenegro
Netherlands
Northern Ireland
Poland
Portugal
Russia
Serbia
Slovak Republic
Slovenia
Spain
Ukraine
—Rappler.com