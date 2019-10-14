MANILA, Philippines —The national costume of Janelle Tee, the country's representative to the Miss Earth 2019 pageant, has been revealed.

On social media, fashion designer Patrick Isorena talked about the inspiration behind Janelle's costume —the Ati-Atihan festival of Aklan. The photos were taken by Mark Caceres.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Caceres Photography (@mark.caceres.photography) on Oct 13, 2019 at 9:20am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Caceres Photography (@mark.caceres.photography) on Oct 13, 2019 at 9:15am PDT

The candidates of Miss Earth 2019 are set to show off their national costumes at the Century Park Manila on Monday, October 14. —Rappler.com