LOOK: Janelle Tee's Ati-Atihan-inspired national costume for Miss Earth 2019
MANILA, Philippines —The national costume of Janelle Tee, the country's representative to the Miss Earth 2019 pageant, has been revealed.
On social media, fashion designer Patrick Isorena talked about the inspiration behind Janelle's costume —the Ati-Atihan festival of Aklan. The photos were taken by Mark Caceres.
MS. EARTH PHILIPPINES @_janelletee is wearing A National Costume that represents the "The Mother of All Philippine Festivals" - Ati-Atihan - a feast held annually in January in honor of the Santo Niño (Infant Jesus), Held on the third Sunday, in the town of Kalibo. The name Ati-Atihan means "to be like Atis" or "to make believe Atis", the local name for the Aeta aborigines The festival consists of tribal dance, music, accompanied by indigenous costumes and weapons, and parade along the street. It has inspired many other Philippine Festivals including the Sinulog Festival of Cebu and Dinagyang of Iloilo City. Designer / Stylist: Patrick Isorena @patrick_isorena Associate Stylsit: Paolo Alcantara Photography: Mark Caceres @mark.caceres.photography Asst Photog: Jahzeel Tarroza @jahztarroza Hair & Make up: @drewgalleguez Location: Kf Camp Head Master: Rodin Flores @rodinb.flores #missearth2019 #missearth #missearthphilippines2019 #missearthphilippines #janelletee
The candidates of Miss Earth 2019 are set to show off their national costumes at the Century Park Manila on Monday, October 14. —Rappler.com