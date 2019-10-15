MANILA, Philippines —The 85 candidates of Miss Earth 2019 paraded their national costumes on Monday, October 14 at Century Park Hotel.

Three candidates from each continent — Africa, Asia and Pacific, Americas, and Europe were given medals.

For Africa, the winners are:

Gold: Susan Kirui, Kenya

Kenya Silver: Venus Vlahakis, Zambia

Zambia Bronze: Modupe Susan Garland, Nigeria

For Asia and Pacific, the winners are:

Gold: Azzaya Tsogt-Ochir, Mongolia

Mongolia Silver: Janelle Tee, Philippines

Bronze: Hoàng Thi Hanh, Vietnam

For the Americas, they are:

Gold: Fernanda Mendez Tapia, Chile

Chile Silver: Marianna Fuentes, Panama

Panama Broze: Alexandra Caceres Drago, Peru

For Europe, the countries that dominated were:

Gold: Sonia Hernandez, Spain

Spain Silver: Klara Vavruskova, Czech Republic

Czech Republic Bronze: Anastasia Lebediuk, Crimea

The Miss Earth pageant is scheduled on October 26 at Okada Manila.

Africa

Botswana

Cameroon

Ghana

Kenya

Liberia

Mauritius

Nigeria

Reunion Islands

Rwanda

Sierra Leone

South Africa

South Sudan

Zambia

Zimbabwe

Americas

Argentina

Bolivia

Brazil

Chile

Canada

Costa Rica

Colombia

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

Guadalupe

Guatemala

Guyana

Haiti

Honduras

Mexico

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Puerto Rico

USA

US Virgin Islands

Venezuela

Asia and Pacific

Australia

Cambodia

China

Fiji

Guam

India

Indonesia

Israel

Japan

Kazakhstan

Korea

Malaysia

Mongolia

Myanmar

Nepal

New Zealand

Northern Marianas

Papua New Guinea

Philippines

Singapore

Thailand

Tonga

Vietnam

Europe

Armenia

Austria

Belarus

Belgium

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Crimea

Croatia

Czech Republic

Denmark

England

France

Germany

Hungary

Italy

Malta

Montenegro

Netherlands

Northern Ireland

Poland

Portugal

Russia

Serbia

Slovak Republic

Slovenia

Spain

Ukraine

—Rappler.com