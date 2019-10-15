IN PHOTOS: Miss Earth 2019 candidates in national costume
MANILA, Philippines —The 85 candidates of Miss Earth 2019 paraded their national costumes on Monday, October 14 at Century Park Hotel.
Three candidates from each continent — Africa, Asia and Pacific, Americas, and Europe were given medals.
For Africa, the winners are:
- Gold: Susan Kirui, Kenya
- Silver: Venus Vlahakis, Zambia
- Bronze: Modupe Susan Garland, Nigeria
For Asia and Pacific, the winners are:
- Gold: Azzaya Tsogt-Ochir, Mongolia
- Silver: Janelle Tee, Philippines
- Bronze: Hoàng Thi Hanh, Vietnam
For the Americas, they are:
- Gold: Fernanda Mendez Tapia, Chile
- Silver: Marianna Fuentes, Panama
- Broze: Alexandra Caceres Drago, Peru
For Europe, the countries that dominated were:
- Gold: Sonia Hernandez, Spain
- Silver: Klara Vavruskova, Czech Republic
- Bronze: Anastasia Lebediuk, Crimea
The Miss Earth pageant is scheduled on October 26 at Okada Manila.
Africa
Botswana
Cameroon
Ghana
Kenya
Liberia
Mauritius
Nigeria
Reunion Islands
Rwanda
Sierra Leone
South Africa
South Sudan
Zambia
Zimbabwe
Americas
Argentina
Bolivia
Brazil
Chile
Canada
Costa Rica
Colombia
Dominican Republic
Ecuador
Guadalupe
Guatemala
Guyana
Haiti
Honduras
Mexico
Panama
Paraguay
Peru
Puerto Rico
USA
US Virgin Islands
Venezuela
Asia and Pacific
Australia
Cambodia
China
Fiji
Guam
India
Indonesia
Israel
Japan
Kazakhstan
Korea
Malaysia
Mongolia
Myanmar
Nepal
New Zealand
Northern Marianas
Papua New Guinea
Philippines
Singapore
Thailand
Tonga
Vietnam
Europe
Armenia
Austria
Belarus
Belgium
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Crimea
Croatia
Czech Republic
Denmark
England
France
Germany
Hungary
Italy
Malta
Montenegro
Netherlands
Northern Ireland
Poland
Portugal
Russia
Serbia
Slovak Republic
Slovenia
Spain
Ukraine
—Rappler.com