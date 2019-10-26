MANILA, Philippines — Nellys Pimentel of Puerto Rico was crowned Miss Earth 2018 on Saturday, October 26 at The Cove in Okada Manila.

Miss Earth 2018 Phuong Khanh Nguyen crowned Nellys, who beat 84 other candidates in the competition.

During the pageant's Q&A, Nellys, a crowd favorite, answered a question about how she would convince those who don't believe in climate change that it is a serious problem.

Nellys answered: "I would have to say that addressing this issue of people not believing in climate change is more of a matter of lack of education and not only a lack of education but also the ignorance and not wanting to inform themselves of the fact that we are living in a planet that is our biggest home, and we have taken advantage of it instead of putting back what it is giving to us."

"Making notable leaders and a lot of influencers engage with themselves and become better people is the most important thing to do," she said. – Rappler.com