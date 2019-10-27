MANILA, Philippines — On Saturday, October 26, Nellys Pimentel of Puerto Rico was crowned the new Miss Earth, succeeding Vietnam's Phuong Khanh Nguyen.

Nellys, a BS Psychology student, made history by winning the first Miss Earth crown for her country. She was one of the early favorite to win the crown. She scored a silver medal in the swimsuit competition in her group and was bestowed as Miss Earth Flora 2019 during their visit to Naga City.

Here's a look at Nellys' Miss Earth journey.

Miss Earth Puerto Rico 2019

Nellys won the local pageant in Puerto Rico last May, earning her the right to represent the country in Miss Earth.

Arrival

Nellys arrived in Manila in September ahead of the pageant activities.

Nellys was part of the Water Group and joined activities with other candidates who arrived in Manila ahead. Activities include tree planting and TV guestings.

Press Presentation

Nellys was one of 85 candidates who were introduced to the media on October 2.

National Costume

Here's a look at Nellys' costume during the competition.

Nellys also participated in 3 crucial preliminaries — the Intelligence preliminary, Face and Poise, and Figure and Form.

Nellys also released an eco-video about her country.

October 26 finals

Nellys made it to the Top 20 and then the Top 10 where she got to participate in the hashtag round, followed by the final Q and A.

After much deliberation, Nellys went on to win the title of Miss Earth 2019.

Congratulations to Puerto Rico for its victory! —Rappler.com