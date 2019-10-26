MANILA, Philippines — Janelle Tee, the country's representative to Miss Earth 2019, finished the competition among the Top 20 finalists on Saturday, October 26 at the Cove, Okada Hotel Manila.

Puerto Rico's Nellys Pimentel won the title of Miss Earth, the first for the country.

Other winners included USA's Emanii Davis as Miss Air, Alisa Manenok of Belarus as Miss Fire, and Czech Republic's Klara Vavruskova as Miss Water.

The Miss Earth 2019 pageant was hosted by James Deakin. — Rappler.com