MANILA, Philippines — Puerto Rico's Nellys Pimentel on Saturday, October 26, was crowned the 19th Miss Earth titleholder, succeeding Vietnam's Phuong Khanh Nguyen. (IN PHOTOS: Nellys Pimentel's Miss Earth 2019 journey)

Nellys, a Psychology student who is pursuing a second course in Marketing, is also the first Puerto Rican to win the title.

From the start of the competition, Nellys was one of the favorites to win the title. In one of her interviews with the media, she talked about the Puerto Rican Hibicus. Flowers was the main theme of this year's pageant.

"It's pretty famous for its bright red color and also a delicate pink and it also has a lot of features that have to do with medicinal and the sweetness flavor in it acts a sweet ingredient."

In the same interview, Nellys confirmed that she arrived early in the Philippines last September to get herself settled and to train with Kagandahang Flores, one of the Philippines' top beauty pageant camps.

In her eco-video, Nellys talked about Puerto Rico's natural beauty, including the various species native plants that can be use for healing purposes. "I am a woman that finds passion in the arts," Nellys said.

"And one of my major inspirations comes from spending time with nature because of the beautiful landscapes and views that Puerto Rico has to offer."

She is the eldest of two siblings and says her family taught her the value of "love and respect," which she bases her advocacies as a beauty queen on.

Last August, Nellys used her platform as Miss Earth Puerto Rico and posted a video to ask for help in drawing attention to the Amazon fires in Brazil.

As Miss Earth 2019, Nellys will travel to promote the organization's causes.

On Sunday, October 27 a day after she was crowned, Nellys posted a long message about her win.

"Proudly rePResenting [Puerto Rico] Everything just clicks sometimes. No other words can describe all the emotions I’ve felt this last month that led up to such a life changing moment. I am honored and thankful to have become part of such a great family.

"Becoming Miss Earth 2019 means much more than a crown. It means gaining a bigger voice to address environmental issues in a way that create change. It means becoming the first of my country to have won this pageant. It means making Puerto Rico proud and the first country to own all crowns of the grand slam. It means making my parents, national directors and everyone that helped me get here proud. It means perseverance and empowerment."

She thanked the Miss Earth Puerto Rico national directors for trusting her, including the Filipinos who rallied behind her, including Kagandahang Flores.

"From now on call me #MissEarth2019 , one of the four warriors this Earth has to make this world a better place. Congrats to all my sister queens, and to all the wonderful ladies that made ties with, thank you."

— Rappler.com