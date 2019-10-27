MANILA, Philippines — This year's Miss Earth pageant closed on Saturday, October 26 with Puerto Rico's Nellys Pimentel crowned as the new titleholder. (READ: Puerto Rico's Nellys Pimentel is Miss Earth 2019)

The 19th edition of the pageant had a number of changes. It was supposed to be held in Naga City before finally settling on the posh Cove Manila in Okada Manila as its venue.

For the first time, the pageant was held in the afternoon, in time to catch the majestic sunset from Manila Bay.

The pageant opened with the 85 candidates dressed in outfits representing their country's national flowers. Flowers were the main theme of this year's pageant.

James Deakin returned as host for the third straight year.

The ladies later changed into swimsuits and the Top 20 candidates were announced.

After the swimsuit competition, the evening gown segment followed, during which the candidates were narrowed to the Top 10.

Singer Shontelle was back in the pageant to perform and judge.

The 10 candidates were called, one by, one for the "hashtag" portion. This portion helps in selecting the last 4 candidates who will move forward in the pageant.

The last 4 candidates were called. They were:

Miss Belarus – Alisa Manenok

Miss Czech Republic — Klara Vavruskova

Miss USA —Emanii Davis

Miss Puerto Rico — Nellys Pimentel

Each of the 4 were then asked to answer one final question regarding climate change.

After the last round of Q and A, Vietnam's Phuong Khanh Nguyen and two members of her court — Melanie Mader of Austria and Valeria Ayos of Colomia made their final walk onstage.

One by one, each of the elemental crowns were announced. Belarus' Alisa Manenok took the Miss Fire crown.

Czech Republic's Klara Vavruskova was Miss Water.

Emanii Davis of the USA took Miss Air with Nellys Pimentel of Puerto Rico as the new Miss Earth.

The Miss Earth 2019 queens:

