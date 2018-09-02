Heading to or daydreaming of Italy? Celeste teaches you some simple Italian phrases

Published 8:30 AM, September 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Heading to Italy soon? Or do you simple want to learn a line or two in case, you know, the need arises? Worry not because Miss Earth Philippines 2018 Celeste Cortesi was kind enough to teach us basic Italian words and phrases.

The Filipino-Italian beauty queen is the first candidate from the Filipino community abroad to win the title last June. And it looks like she's more than happy to share her Italian roots with everyone.

From simple greetings such as Good Morning (Buongiorno) to more... err, complicated ones like I Love You (Ti Amo), let Celeste teach you the basics. Bookmark the page if you want because, who knows? An Italian adventure might be in the works.

Ciao! – Rappler.com