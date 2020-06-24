MANILA, Philippines – The Miss Philippines Earth 2020 will push through with its coronation night, which will be taped with each contestant staying in their respective homes and later aired over GMA 7 on July 5 at 10 am.

This will be the first time for Miss Philippines Earth to hold the pageant online – and remotely. It's also one of the first local pageant that's pushed through with its finals night after the country was placed on lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic. This year's overall theme is Eco-Angels.

In a press release, Lorraine Schuck, executive vice president of Carousel Productions, admitted that the decision to push through with pageant was a hard one to make. "While we are one with the nation in its battle against COVID-19, we also need to continue our mission in taking care of the environment, which is the heart and soul of the pageant."

The 33 candidates have been using their social media platforms to talk abut the environmental causes close to their hearts. Many of the preliminary events such as the beach wear competition, sportswear competition, and pre-judging competitions have been held online.

Although they are competing online, Schuck said that the pageant still has the same elements of a coronation night.

"We will try out best to make the online final event as exciting as watching it live inside an arena. The only difference is that we have to make use of a non-traditional platform because of what our current situation dictates." – Rappler.com