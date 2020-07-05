MANILA, Philippines – Roxanne Allison Baeyens of Baguio City is Miss Philippines Earth 2020.

Roxanne succeeded Miss Philippines Earth 2019 Janelle Tee on Sunday, July 5 during pageant finals, which was telecast on GMA 7.

This is the first time for Miss Philippines Earth to hold the pageant online – and remotely. It's also one of the first local pageant to pushed through with its finals after the country was placed on lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic. This year's overall theme is "Eco-Angels."

The winners of the other titles are:

Miss Philippines Air: Patrixia Santos, Daraga City

Miss Philippines Fire: Shane Tormes, Atimonan, Quezon

Miss Philippines Water: Gianna Llanes, Mandaluyong City

Miss Philippines Eco-Tourism: Illysa Mendoza, Fil-Melbourne, Australia

Special awards:

Eco-Angel award: Lyka Chamberlaigneh Lagasca, Lallo, Cagayan

Darling of the Press: Roxanne Allison Baeyens, Baguio City

Eco-Video award: Roxanne Allison Baeyens, Baguio City

Hannah Shampoo award: Shane Tormes, Atimonan, Quezon

Roxanne will represent the Philippines in the Miss Earth pageant, which has yet to announce a finals date. – Rappler.com