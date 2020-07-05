Baguio City's Roxanne Baeyens is Miss Philippines Earth 2020
MANILA, Philippines – Roxanne Allison Baeyens of Baguio City is Miss Philippines Earth 2020.
Roxanne succeeded Miss Philippines Earth 2019 Janelle Tee on Sunday, July 5 during pageant finals, which was telecast on GMA 7.
This is the first time for Miss Philippines Earth to hold the pageant online – and remotely. It's also one of the first local pageant to pushed through with its finals after the country was placed on lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic. This year's overall theme is "Eco-Angels."
The winners of the other titles are:
- Miss Philippines Air: Patrixia Santos, Daraga City
- Miss Philippines Fire: Shane Tormes, Atimonan, Quezon
- Miss Philippines Water: Gianna Llanes, Mandaluyong City
- Miss Philippines Eco-Tourism: Illysa Mendoza, Fil-Melbourne, Australia
Special awards:
- Eco-Angel award: Lyka Chamberlaigneh Lagasca, Lallo, Cagayan
- Darling of the Press: Roxanne Allison Baeyens, Baguio City
- Eco-Video award: Roxanne Allison Baeyens, Baguio City
- Hannah Shampoo award: Shane Tormes, Atimonan, Quezon
Roxanne will represent the Philippines in the Miss Earth pageant, which has yet to announce a finals date. – Rappler.com