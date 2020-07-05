MANILA, Philippines – On Sunday, July 5, Roxanne Baeyens of Baguio City was crowned Miss Philippines Earth 2020 during the pageant's first online edition.

Carousel Productions, the organization behind Miss Philippines Earth, decided to hold the pageant online, with candidates participating remotely. It's also one of the first local pageants to push through with its finals after the country was placed on lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Roxanne or Roxie was one of the favorites to win the title. She won two special awards on Sunday – Darling of the Press and the Eco-Video award.

In her Miss Philippines Earth bio, Roxie, described her childhood as "fun."

"I was very adventurous as a kid and loved traveling," she said.

Asked why she wanted to be Miss Philippines Earth, Roxie said she was inspired by her mom.

"I want to be the Miss Philippines Earth 2020 because all my life, I was a witness of my mom being an environmentalist and I wanted to continue the legacy in my family and be the change I want to see in the world," she said.

The 23-year-old Filipino-Belgian is also an upcoming artist. She is signed with Cornerstone Entertainment Inc, the same management who counts Catriona Gray, Jason Dy, Jay-R, Erik Santos, and Jaya as talents.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cornerstone Entertainment Inc (@cornerstone) on Jul 4, 2020 at 3:01am PDT

In her Eco-Video, Roxie shared her love for the arts.

"As an actress, commercial model, ballerina, and theater artist, I already had a lot of opportunities to inspire and touch a lot of people's lives. At first, I was happy enough providing entertaiment and happiness with my passion. But as time goes by, you realize you want to find more purpose in what you do."

Check out her winning Eco-Video below:

Roxie's focus is on urban gardening. In her Miss Philippines Earth bio, she said: "My environmental advocacy is urban gardening because the cities are no longer green and we have to start making changes and start planting."

Aside from urban gardening and environmental causes, Roxie also partnered with several organizations that promote animal welfare, provide food for the needy, and work towards HIV/AIDS awareness.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roxie Baeyens (@roxieebae) on Mar 2, 2020 at 8:17pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roxie Baeyens (@roxieebae) on Jun 16, 2020 at 4:25am PDT

Roxie will represent the Philippines in the Miss Earth pageant, which has yet to announce a final date. – Alexa Villano/Rappler.com