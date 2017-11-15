See the Philippines' Rachel Peters and Indonesia's Bunga Jelitha's first selfie!

Published 2:51 PM, November 15, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Asian fans of Miss Universe 2017 were excited when it was announced the Philippines' Rachel Peters and Indonesia's Bunga Jelitha are roommates at their hotel in Las Vegas, USA.

The Philippines and Indonesia are two Asian countries with the biggest Miss Universe fan base. The Philippines has won the pageant 3 times, while Indonesia has yet to win its first crown.

Rachel and Bunga posted their first selfie together on Instagram stories.

The two also shared photos with their fellow candidates, USA's Kara McCullough and Saint Lucia's Louise Victor.

Finally found my ootd spot! This morning with Miss Saint Lucia, Indonesia and USA A post shared by Rachel Peters (@rachelpetersx) on Nov 14, 2017 at 9:55am PST

after orientation #missuniverse A post shared by Bunga Jelitha I (@bungajelitha21) on Nov 14, 2017 at 10:01am PST

Rachel flew to Las Vegas on Saturday, November 11. Since she arrived, she has had her first live Facebook interview with South Africa's Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, Zambia's Isabel Chikoti, and Ireland's Cailín Ní Toibín, where they got to know each other through a series of questions.

Rachel hopes to become the 4th Miss Universe from the Philippines, while Bunga hopes to repeat the success of her fellow queens Kevin Lilliana, who won Miss International 2017 and Ariska Pertiwi, who was crowned Miss Grand International in 2016. – Rappler.com