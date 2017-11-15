Cecilio 'Cece' Asuncion is the founder of the all-transgender model agency Slay

Published 9:30 PM, November 15, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 2017 has kicked off and the organization has announced who will judge the preliminary competition.

Among the judges is Filipino-American Cecilio "Cece" Asuncion, the modeling director and founder of Slay Models, a modeling agency for transgender talent. He will be joined by Miss Universe 1998 Wendy Fitzwilliam, TAO restaurant group marketing director Morgan Deane, IMG model scout Isabelle Lindblom, Chief Executive Officer, President, and Co-Chairman of IDT Telecom Bill Pereira, and host and reporter Megan Olivi.

According to his biography on the Slay Models website, Cece directed the What's The T? a documentary about the lives of 5 transgender women from San Francisco and New York. Today, his work appears on HULU, Amazon, Indieflix, and Comcast.

In 2012, Cece was the recipient of the Outstandind Filipino American award for his LGBT advocacy.

On social media, Cece spoke about the preliminaries, saying: "I am beyond excited to announce that I will be one of the official #MissUniverse Preliminary Competition judges this year!"

The Miss Universe 2017 preliminaries will happen in Las Vegas on November 25 (November 26, Manila time). Pageant night is scheduled on November 26 in the US. – Rappler.com