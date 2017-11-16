Pia Wurtzbach to judge Miss Universe 2017
MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach is returning to Las Vegas, not as a pageant contestant this time, but as a judge for Miss Universe 2017.
The organizers confirmed the news through social media on Thursday, November 16, with an Instagram post naming Pia one of the telecast judges.
Pia will join Miss Universe 1998 Wendy Fitzwilliam, makeup artist and TV host Jay Manuel, Venezuelan-American YouTube star Lele Pons, TV personality Ross Mathews, and host and presenter Megan Olivi as part of the panel of judges.
Steve Harvey and Ashley Graham will also return as the coronation night hosts.
Singers Fergie and Rachel Platten are set to be the musical acts who will perform on coronation night.
Miss Universe 2017 will be telecast on Sunday, November 26, in the US. The Philippines' bet Rachel Peters hopes to repeat Pia's 2015 success. – Rappler.com
More Miss Universe on Rappler