Pia and Steve Harvey are set to reunite, as Steve returns as coronation night host

Published 10:41 AM, November 16, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach is returning to Las Vegas, not as a pageant contestant this time, but as a judge for Miss Universe 2017.

The organizers confirmed the news through social media on Thursday, November 16, with an Instagram post naming Pia one of the telecast judges.

Pia will join Miss Universe 1998 Wendy Fitzwilliam, makeup artist and TV host Jay Manuel, Venezuelan-American YouTube star Lele Pons, TV personality Ross Mathews, and host and presenter Megan Olivi as part of the panel of judges.

This year's official #MissUniverse telecast judges! Who will be crowned the next Miss Universe? . . Find out Nov. 26 at 7PM from @PHVegas LIVE on @FOXtv. A post shared by Miss Universe (@missuniverse) on Nov 15, 2017 at 4:37pm PST

Steve Harvey and Ashley Graham will also return as the coronation night hosts.

@IAmSteveHarveyTV and @TheAshleyGraham are BACK to return as hosts for this year's #MissUniverse show. . . The show will air LIVE from @PHVegas Nov. 26 at 7PM on @FOXtv. A post shared by Miss Universe (@missuniverse) on Nov 15, 2017 at 4:06pm PST

Singers Fergie and Rachel Platten are set to be the musical acts who will perform on coronation night.

Musical performances by @Fergie and @RachelPlatten! #MissUniverse . . Nov. 26, 7PM from @PHVegas LIVE on @FOXtv. A post shared by Miss Universe (@missuniverse) on Nov 15, 2017 at 4:56pm PST

Miss Universe 2017 will be telecast on Sunday, November 26, in the US. The Philippines' bet Rachel Peters hopes to repeat Pia's 2015 success. – Rappler.com

