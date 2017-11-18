Rachel talks about her love for surfing, and how the inspiration she draws from her fellow Filipinos

Published 1:01 PM, November 18, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The heat is on at the Miss Universe 2017 competition in Las Vegas, USA, as the candidates' introduction videos have been shared on social media.

One of the videos posted online was of Philippine bet Rachel Peters. In her video, Rachel talked about her love for surfing.

"The first time I tried surfing, it's so addictive, and when you catch your first wave, the adrenaline rush that you get is just amazing," she said.

Rachel also talked about how the entire Philippines is behind her as she competes for the Miss Universe title.

"I have the whole Philippines behind me. They inspire me, they motivate me. Even when I'm tired, and I am jet lagged, reading their messages makes me want to get up and do good for them," she said.

Rachel also gave a glilmpse of her outlook in life.

"While you're here on this earth, do what you love, be with the people that you love, and spread as much love and kindness to as many people as you can. You always want to be remembered as a nice person – somebody who is kind to everyone and somebody who made a difference in the world," she said.

Rachel, who is one of the favorites to win the title, hopes to duplicate the success of predecessors Pia Wurtzbach, who won the Miss Universe title in 2015; and Maxine Medina, who finished as part of the Top 6 in the pageant held in Manila in January.

The competition will be telecast on November 26 in the US. – Rappler.com

