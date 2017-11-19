LOOK: Rachel Peters' national costume for Miss Universe 2017
MANILA, Philippines – To kick off the Miss Universe festivities, the ladies showed off their national costumes on Saturday, November 18 in Las Vegas, USA.
The Philippines' bet Rachel Peters wowed the audience as she walked the Vegas runway in her gold sarimanok ensemble by fashion designer Val Taguba. Val was also the person behind her eveing gown during the Binibining Pilipinas competition in April.
Her gladiator heels, which would be worthy of any Amazon, was designed by shoemaker Jojo Bragais.
Miss Universe Philippines 2017, Rachel Peters National Costume by @valtaguba |@rachelpetersx @missuniverse • • #missuniverse #rachelpeters #philippines #missuniverso #missuniverse2017 #usa #lasvegas #vegas #missuniversephilippines #missphilippines #planethollywood #confidentlybeautiful #nevada #vegasstrong
Telecast of the Miss Universe preliminaries is scheduled on Saturday, November 25 (Sunday, November 26 Manila time). Coronation night is on November 26 in the US. – Rappler.com
More Miss Universe on Rappler
- Fil-Am modeling director to judge Miss Universe 2017 preliminary competition
- LOOK: Philippines, Indonesia are Miss Universe 2017 roomies
- CONFIRMED: Miss Universe 2017 to be held in Las Vegas, USA
- Nia Sanchez,Tegan Martin on life after Miss Universe
- Pia Wurtzbach to judge Miss Universe 2017
- What Pia Wurtzbach reminded Rachel Peters to do in Miss Universe 2017
- WATCH: Know more about Rachel Peters in her Miss Universe introduction video