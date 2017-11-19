Rachel wears a sarimanok-inspired fantasy by Val Taguba

Published 7:07 PM, November 19, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – To kick off the Miss Universe festivities, the ladies showed off their national costumes on Saturday, November 18 in Las Vegas, USA.

The Philippines' bet Rachel Peters wowed the audience as she walked the Vegas runway in her gold sarimanok ensemble by fashion designer Val Taguba. Val was also the person behind her eveing gown during the Binibining Pilipinas competition in April.

Her gladiator heels, which would be worthy of any Amazon, was designed by shoemaker Jojo Bragais.

A modern twist of the legendary Sarimanok. A symbol of good fortune for the Maranao people. @missuniverse #phvegas Outfit by @valtaguba Shoes by @bragaisjojo Nails by @mimsqiu A post shared by Rachel Peters (@rachelpetersx) on Nov 18, 2017 at 10:07pm PST

Paula Shugart, Iris Mittenarae and Cece Asuncion looking on as Rachel sashays in her sarimanok costume. #missuniverse #missuniverse2017 A post shared by Voltaire Tayag (@voltairetayag) on Nov 18, 2017 at 9:58pm PST

Rachel Peters, Miss Universe Philippines, during the national costume presentation. Such an intricate and beautiful costume by Val Taguba and awesome shoes by Jojo Bragais. #missuniverse #missuniverse2017 A post shared by Voltaire Tayag (@voltairetayag) on Nov 18, 2017 at 9:38pm PST

And we're ready!!!!! @tiffanypisaniofficial @iamesonicaveira @missuniverse #phvegas A post shared by Rachel Peters (@rachelpetersx) on Nov 18, 2017 at 8:02pm PST

Telecast of the Miss Universe preliminaries is scheduled on Saturday, November 25 (Sunday, November 26 Manila time). Coronation night is on November 26 in the US. – Rappler.com

