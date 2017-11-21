Rachel walks the Miss Universe preliminaries in a Val Taguba gown and swimsuit from Yamamay

Published 10:36 PM, November 21, 2017

LAS VEGAS, USA – Days before the coronation night, the candidates of Miss Universe 2017 strutted their stuff in front of a panel of judges and their fans at Planet Hollywood on Monday, November 20 (Tuesday, November 21 Manila).

Rachel Peters, the Philippines' bet, showed that she has what it takes to be the country's potential 4th Miss Universe.

She wore a gown by Val Taguba swimwear from Yamamay.

The preliminaries will determine the Top 15 finalists of the competition. The ladies also had their closed door interviews with the judges prior to the preliminaries.

The preliminaries will be telecast on Saturday, November 25 (Sunday, November 26, in Manila). Coronation night is on Monday, November 27, Manila time. – With reports from Voltaire Tayag/Rappler.com

