Here's how to help Rachel Peters win the Philippines' 4th Miss Universe crown

Published 1:00 AM, November 22, 2017

Right after the Miss Universe 2017 Preliminary Competition at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, the Philippines' Rachel Peters was exhausted. The swimsuit and evening gown competitions are the most crucial pre-pageant events of the competition, and no doubt there was a lot of stress and preparation that went into it. After all, these two events – along with the closed door panel interviews – will determine whether she'll make the first cut during the November 26 finals. (IN PHOTOS: Rachel Peters at the Miss Universe 2017 preliminaries)

On her Instagram account, our representative posted this message of thanks: “Tonight was sooo much fun! Shoutout to all the Filipinos who were there for me tonight. I seriously felt the love and have been all week. Thank you to all my kababayans around the world for your relentless support, votes, and prayers! I appreciate you all...”

But the support for Rachel doesn’t stop with yesterday’s exercise. In fact, there are 5 ways that you can continue showing your support until the coronation. Let’s start with the already-recommended ones:

1. Go to vote.missuniverse.com and look for Miss Philippines. Each unique Facebook and email account can vote up to 10 times a day.

2. Tweet and/or retweet the hashtags #MissUniverse #Philippines (note: manually spell Philippines instead of using a recommended hashtag, because erroneous/misspelled country names may invalidate your efforts).

The pre-pageant votes will be counted on November 25, 1 pm ET.

Easy-peasy, right?

Now comes the part where you may need to dig a little deeper into your commitment to our representative, in order for her to sustain her drive to win the crown:

3. Give constructive comments and suggestions in all of Rachel’s social media posts. You’ll be surprised to know that she reads all of them – good and bad. But it all boils down to how you deliver your lines. Point out her shortcomings, but suggest areas for improvement where she can pick up a useful tip or two.

4. Drive out all the negative and senseless online attacks that are meant to hurt her self-confidence more than anything else. On her Instagram account bio, it says “negatrons will be blocked.” She means it, and in the most tactful and diplomatic way. Why send bad vibes if you can make both your days with encouragment instead? Believe me, Rachel is one of the easiest people to please. It doesn’t take a lot to make her smile and appreciate your kind words.

5. Lastly, and most importantly, go all-out for Rachel on November 26 (November 27 in Manila) during the actual broadcast of the finals, when live voting will be in progress the minute she makes it to the semifinals (and I am certain that she will). In each round of the competition, repeat items 1 and 2 above. The windows for voting will open and close – and with almost no delay – so you need to act fast during those critical moments of the pageant.

So tell me, is it hard to show your love for Miss Universe Philippines? Rachel is in it to win it. She is carrying the Philippines on her shoulders. And with our continuous help, she can fulfill the dreams of the entire Filipino nation for a 4th Miss Universe crown. – Rappler.com