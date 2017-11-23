Join us as we talk to the Fil-Am Miss Universe judge about training pageant queens, the LGBT community, and his all- transgender model agency Slay

Published 11:00 AM, November 23, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-American Cecilio "Cece" Asuncion is one of the judges who watched the Philippines' Rachel Peters as she went up against 91 other women at the Miss Universe 2017 preliminary competition. (READ: Fil-Am modeling director to judge Miss Universe 2017 preliminary competition)

He's also the modeling director and founder of Slay Models, a modeling agency for transgender talent.

Cece was first involved in the transgender community when he released What's the T?, a documentary that follows the lives of 5 transgender women and premiered worldwide in 2014.

Before that, Cece grew up in Manila, and was a graduate of the the Ateneo de Manila University.

Join us on November 23 as we talk to Cece about the transgender community, training pageant queens, and of course, Miss Universe 2017. – Rappler.com