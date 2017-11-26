LIVE BLOG: Miss Universe 2017 coronation night
MANILA, Philippines – Ninety-two ladies from around the world will gather together on Sunday, November 26 (Monday, November 27, Manila time) to compete in the Miss Universe 2017 pageant at the Axis Theater at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas.
Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere from France is set to crown her successor.
The Philippines' bet is Rachel Peters, who is on a quest to duplicate the success of Pia Wurtzbach, who was crowned in the same venue in 2015.
Tune in as Rappler live blogs the event. – Rappler.comMISS UNIVERSE 2017 - Curated tweets by rapplerdotcom
More Miss Universe on Rappler
- Fil-Am modeling director to judge Miss Universe 2017 preliminary competition
- LOOK: Philippines, Indonesia are Miss Universe 2017 roomies
- CONFIRMED: Miss Universe 2017 to be held in Las Vegas, USA
- Nia Sanchez,Tegan Martin on life after Miss Universe
- Pia Wurtzbach to judge Miss Universe 2017
- What Pia Wurtzbach reminded Rachel Peters to do in Miss Universe 2017
- WATCH: Know more about Rachel Peters in her Miss Universe introduction video
- LOOK: Rachel Peters' national costume for Miss Universe 2017
- IN PHOTOS: Rachel Peters at the Miss Universe 2017 preliminaries
- 5 ways to help Miss Universe PH Rachel Peters make it to the Top 15
- RAPPLER EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Cecilio Asuncion
- PH stars call on fans to support Rachel Peters in Miss Universe 2017
- WATCH: Rachel Peters' message for Filipino fans as Miss Universe 2017 approaches
- Predictions: Who will be Miss Universe 2017?
- 8 fun facts: Meet Miss Universe PH 2017 Rachel Peters