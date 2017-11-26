Rachel Peters competes for the country's 4th Miss Universe crown

Published 11:05 AM, November 26, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Ninety-two ladies from around the world will gather together on Sunday, November 26 (Monday, November 27, Manila time) to compete in the Miss Universe 2017 pageant at the Axis Theater at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas.

Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere from France is set to crown her successor.

The Philippines' bet is Rachel Peters, who is on a quest to duplicate the success of Pia Wurtzbach, who was crowned in the same venue in 2015.

