Published 11:25 AM, November 26, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The 92 candidates of the Miss Universe 2017 pageant showed off their respective national costumes last Saturday, November 18 (broadcast a week later, early Sunday, November 26 in Manila).

The Philippines' bet Rachel Peters showed off the gold sarimanok ensemble by fashion designer Val Taguba. (LOOK: Rachel Peters' national costume for Miss Universe 2017)

Asian countries also showed off their culture and traditions via their bets' national costumes. Myanmar wowed the audience with her gigantic costume, mimicking a traditional theater.

Thailand's Maria Poonlertlarp came out in an outfit inspired by Thailand's God of Thunder.

Malaysia's Samantha James wore a costume inspired by the country's national dish, the nasi lemak.

China, Cambodia, Indonesia, and Laos were also represented.

Japan's Momoko Abe's costume was inspired by both the kimono and the Japanese samurai warrior.

The countries from North America, South America, and the Caribbean went bold with their colorful costumes.

South Africa's Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters debuted her national costume inspired by their country's national flower.

The coronation night of the Miss Universe pageant will be telecast on Monday, November 27, Philippine time. – Rappler.com

