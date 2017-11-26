IN PHOTOS: The national costumes at Miss Universe 2017
MANILA, Philippines – The 92 candidates of the Miss Universe 2017 pageant showed off their respective national costumes last Saturday, November 18 (broadcast a week later, early Sunday, November 26 in Manila).
The Philippines' bet Rachel Peters showed off the gold sarimanok ensemble by fashion designer Val Taguba. (LOOK: Rachel Peters' national costume for Miss Universe 2017)
Asian countries also showed off their culture and traditions via their bets' national costumes. Myanmar wowed the audience with her gigantic costume, mimicking a traditional theater.
Thailand's Maria Poonlertlarp came out in an outfit inspired by Thailand's God of Thunder.
Malaysia's Samantha James wore a costume inspired by the country's national dish, the nasi lemak.
China, Cambodia, Indonesia, and Laos were also represented.
Japan's Momoko Abe's costume was inspired by both the kimono and the Japanese samurai warrior.
The countries from North America, South America, and the Caribbean went bold with their colorful costumes.
South Africa's Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters debuted her national costume inspired by their country's national flower.
The coronation night of the Miss Universe pageant will be telecast on Monday, November 27, Philippine time. – Rappler.com
More Miss Universe on Rappler
- Fil-Am modeling director to judge Miss Universe 2017 preliminary competition
- LOOK: Philippines, Indonesia are Miss Universe 2017 roomies
- CONFIRMED: Miss Universe 2017 to be held in Las Vegas, USA
- Nia Sanchez,Tegan Martin on life after Miss Universe
- Pia Wurtzbach to judge Miss Universe 2017
- What Pia Wurtzbach reminded Rachel Peters to do in Miss Universe 2017
- WATCH: Know more about Rachel Peters in her Miss Universe introduction video
- LOOK: Rachel Peters' national costume for Miss Universe 2017
- IN PHOTOS: Rachel Peters at the Miss Universe 2017 preliminaries
- 5 ways to help Miss Universe PH Rachel Peters make it to the Top 15
- RAPPLER EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Cecilio Asuncion
- PH stars call on fans to support Rachel Peters in Miss Universe 2017
- WATCH: Rachel Peters' message for Filipino fans as Miss Universe 2017 approaches
- Predictions: Who will be Miss Universe 2017?
- 8 fun facts: Meet Miss Universe PH 2017 Rachel Peters
- Rachel Peters felt 'betrayed' over 'leaked' photo of evening gown