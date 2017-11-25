'To whoever leaked pictures of my evening gown, thank you for teaching me a lesson about being more careful who you trust,' says Miss Universe Philippines 2017 Rachel Peters

Published 1:07 AM, November 26, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Fashion designer Val Taguba spoke up on the leak of the supposed evening gown that Miss Universe Philippines 2017 Rachel Peters will reportedly wear on coronation night.

On November 23, Rachel took to her Instagram stories to air her disappointment after photos of the alleged gown surfaced on the internet.

"To whoever leaked pictures of my evening gown, thank you for teaching me a lesson about being more careful who you trust. Not sure what your intentions were but no matter what, you're not dragging me down," she said.

The Filipino-British beauty queen also stressed the importantce of kindness and being true to oneself.

In an interview with GMA 7's 24 Oras, Val said that he was also dismayed when the photos were posted online.

"She (Rachel) felt betrayed ano kasi during that time, lahat ng tao nandoon sa fittings siyempre pinag-usapan namin na walang lalabas, walang magli-leak na pictures," he said.

(She felt betrayed because during that time, all those people who were at the fitting, of course we've agreed that no photos will come out, no pictures will be leaked.)

The designer, who was based in Dubai for 30 years before coming back to Manila, said that Rachel brought 5 gowns to the pageant, which she will choose from.

"She brought like 5 gowns actually... It's much better na s'yempre doon na siya mag-decide which one to wear on what night. Sexy, s'yempre ma-highlight yung best assets niya," he said. (It's much better of course that she decided which one to wear on what night. Sexy, of course it will highlight her best assets.)

Val was also the designer behind Rachel's gown during the Binibining Pilipinas pageant in April. He also designed the outfits of Miss Grand International 2016 1st runner-up Nicole Cordoves. His outfits have also been worn by Kim Chiu, Angel Locsin, and Mariel Rodriguez-Padilla.

The Miss Universe pageant will be telecast on Monday, November 27, Philippine time. – Rappler.com

