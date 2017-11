The Top 16 worked the runway in Yamamay swimswear

Published 9:42 AM, November 27, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The crowd at Miss Universe 2017 pageant has intensified as the ladies sashayed in their Yamamay swimsuits to the tune of "Instruction" by Demi Lovato, Jax Jones, and Stefflon Don.

These 16 candidates will be trimmed down to form the top 10, who will move on to the evening gown competition. – Rappler.com