See the Top 10 in their evening gowns

Published 3:10 PM, November 27, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The top 10 candidates of the Miss Universe 2017 pageant showed off their beautiful evening gowns as the crowd cheered.

The coronation night was held at the Axis Theater in Las Vegas on Sunday, November 26 (Monday, November 27 Manila time).

– Rappler.com

More Miss Universe on Rappler