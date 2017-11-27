Meet the Top 3 finalists of Miss Universe 2017

Published 10:47 AM, November 27, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – After the question and answer portion, the top 3 Miss Universe finalists have been announced!

Here are the 3 finalists who are in the running for the crown:

Jamaica – Davina Benett

– Davina Benett Colombia – Laura Gonzalez

– Laura Gonzalez South Africa – Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters

The candidates were chosen after going through the swimsuit, evening gown, and question and answer rounds.

Only one of these candidates will be crowned by Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere as her successor. – Rappler.com