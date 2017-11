Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters is the second Miss Universe winner from South Africa

Published 11:07 AM, November 27, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters from South Africa was crowned as the new Miss Universe on Sunday, November 26 (Monday, November 27, Manila time).

Demi-Leigh was crowned by Iris Mittenaere of France.

She is the second South African to win the title, the first being Margaret Gardiner in 1978.

Laura Gonzalez of Colombia was 1st runner-up, while Davina Benett of Jamaica was 2nd runner-up.

