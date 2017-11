The top 16 at the Miss Universe 2017 competition are announced

Published 9:14 AM, November 27, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines' bet Rachel Peters has made it to the Top 16 of the Miss Universe coronation at the Axis Theater in Las Vegas, USA on November 27, Manila time.

The other candidates in the Top 16 are:

Thailand

Sri Lanka

Ghana

South Africa

Spain

Ireland

Croatia

Great Britain

Colombia

USA

Brazil

Canada

Philippines

Venezuela

Jamaica

China

– Rappler.com