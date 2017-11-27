Rachel is in fine form at the pageant held in Las Vegas

Published 1:51 PM, November 27, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe Philippines Rachel Peters may have only made it to the Top 10 at the Miss Universe 2017 competition, but she was still in fine form at the grand coronation in Las Vegas, USA on Monday, November 27.

Rachel was announced as one of the Top 16, to thunderous applause.

She walked the swimsuit segment in a bright blue Yamamay bikini.

Later on, she donned a glittering silver evening gown with a thigh-high slit, side cut-outs, and a fringed train. The gown was designed by Val Taguba, who also did her evening gown for the preliminaries. (IN PHOTOS: Rachel Peters at the Miss Universe 2017 preliminaries)

Stunning, Simple yet Elegant #RachelPeters in her Evening Gown! #PhiIippines #missuniverse A post shared by Ginalyn Pidlaoan RN (@lalynpidlaoan) on Nov 26, 2017 at 6:14pm PST

Rachel ended her Miss Universe journey as she failed to make it to the Top 5. Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters took home the crown. (READ: Meet Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters) – Rappler.com