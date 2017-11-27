IN PHOTOS: Philippines' Rachel Peters at Miss Universe 2017 coronation
Rachel is in fine form at the pageant held in Las Vegas
Published 1:51 PM, November 27, 2017
Updated 1:51 PM, November 27, 2017
MISS UNIVERSE PHILIPPINES. Rachel Peters wears Sherri Hill as she is announced as a top 16 finalist. Photo from HO/The Miss Universe Organization
MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe Philippines Rachel Peters may have only made it to the Top 10 at the Miss Universe 2017 competition, but she was still in fine form at the grand coronation in Las Vegas, USA on Monday, November 27.
Rachel was announced as one of the Top 16, to thunderous applause.
TOP 16. Rachel is one of 4 wild card candidates who advanced to the Top 16. Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/AFP
She walked the swimsuit segment in a bright blue Yamamay bikini.
BRIGHT BLUE. Rachel Peters wears a blue Yamamay swimsuit during the swimsuit segment. Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/AFP
SURFER GIRL. Rachel Peters shows off her toned physique in the pageant's swimsuit competiton. Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/AFP
Later on, she donned a glittering silver evening gown with a thigh-high slit, side cut-outs, and a fringed train. The gown was designed by Val Taguba, who also did her evening gown for the preliminaries. (IN PHOTOS: Rachel Peters at the Miss Universe 2017 preliminaries)
SILVER BELLE. Miss Philippines 2017 Rachel Peters (second from right) poses alongside Miss USA 2017 Kara McCullough, Miss Canada 2017 Lauren Howe, Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters of South Africa, and Miss Spain 2017 Sofia del Prado during the evening gown segment at the 2017 Miss Universe Pageant in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/AFP
Rachel ended her Miss Universe journey as she failed to make it to the Top 5. Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters took home the crown. (READ: Meet Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters) – Rappler.com