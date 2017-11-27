These women are the first representatives from their countries to compete in the pageant

Published 9:40 AM, November 27, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 2017 saw the most contestants in the pageant’s history, with 92 countries and territories participating. The previous record saw 89 candidates competing in 2011.

This year’s Miss Universe debuts are all from the Asia-Pacific region – with two debuts from Southeast Asia.

Cambodia made its debut in the competition through candidate By Sotheary, who has been working as a professional model since she was 14.

It’s also Laos’ first time in the pageant, represented this year by Souphaphone Somvichith, a runway model and student majoring in Business Administration.

Nepal is the 3rd country to make its first Miss Universe 2017 appearance through their bet, Nagma Shrestha, a pageant veteran who’s represented her country and even made it to the final round in the Miss Earth 2012 pageant.

While none of the girls made the Top 16, they already made history by representing their countries on the Miss Universe stage at the coronation night in Las Vegas, USA. – Rappler.com