The top 5 Miss Universe contestants are announced

Published 10:22 AM, November 27, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe Philippines 2017 Rachel Peters ended her journey as part of the Top 10 at the Miss Universe coronation night in Planet Hollywood, Las Vegas.

Rachel did not advance to the Top 5.

The show was hosted by Emmy Award-winning TV personality and comedian Steve Harvey and model Ashley Graham

Here is the full list of the Top 5:

South Africa

Venezuela

Thailand

Jamaica

Colombia

– Rappler.com