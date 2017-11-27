LOOK: Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere wears Michael Cinco gown
MANILA, Philippines – As she said made her final walk at the Axis Theater in Las Vegas, on Sunday, November 26 (Monday, November 27 in Manila), Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere looked every inch a beauty queen, wearing a red ombre gown by Filipino designer Michael Cinco.
The Dubai-based designer confirmed that the dress was his on Instagram.
"The stunning reigning Miss Universe 2016 IRIS MITTENAERE wears a scarlet red ombré couture gown in full Swarovski crystals on her final walk during Miss universe 2017 finals in Las Vegas," he said in a message thanking Miss Universe's Esther Swann and fashion stylist Marquis Bias.
The fashion designer is no stranger to designing dresses for beauty queens. He previously dressed Pia Wurtzbach when she passed her crown to Iris in Manila last January.
He has dressed a number of international celebrities and clients such as Victoria Swarovski, Miss World 1994 Aishwarya Rai, Mariah Carey, and Lady Gaga. – Rappler.com
