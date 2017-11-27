Iris wears a red gown by the Dubai-based Filipino designer

Published 3:51 PM, November 27, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – As she said made her final walk at the Axis Theater in Las Vegas, on Sunday, November 26 (Monday, November 27 in Manila), Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere looked every inch a beauty queen, wearing a red ombre gown by Filipino designer Michael Cinco.

The Dubai-based designer confirmed that the dress was his on Instagram.

"The stunning reigning Miss Universe 2016 IRIS MITTENAERE wears a scarlet red ombré couture gown in full Swarovski crystals on her final walk during Miss universe 2017 finals in Las Vegas," he said in a message thanking Miss Universe's Esther Swann and fashion stylist Marquis Bias.

The stunning reigning Miss Universe 2016 IRIS MITTENAERE @irismittenaeremf wears a scarlet red ombré couture gown in full Swarovski crystals on her final walk during Miss universe 2017 finals in Las Vegas...Thank you @swanbirdnyc and @marquis.bias ...Thank you Miss Universe Org @missuniverse ...Thank you LORD... @sayed5inco @stylepr @asiancouturefederation @couturissimo @emirateswoman @swarovski #couture #MissUniverse #ScarletRed #irismittenaere #missuniverse2017 #Dubai #MyDubai #MadeinDubai #MichaelCinco A post shared by MICHAEL CINCO Dubai (@michael5inco) on Nov 26, 2017 at 10:45pm PST

The fashion designer is no stranger to designing dresses for beauty queens. He previously dressed Pia Wurtzbach when she passed her crown to Iris in Manila last January.

He has dressed a number of international celebrities and clients such as Victoria Swarovski, Miss World 1994 Aishwarya Rai, Mariah Carey, and Lady Gaga. – Rappler.com

