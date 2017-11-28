'I've always been a believer in fate, destiny, and God's perfect timing so I'm thankful for the opportunity and the memories,' says Rachel, who was part of the Top 10

Published 10:57 AM, November 28, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe Philippines 2017 Rachel Peters took to Instagram on Tuesday, November 28, to post a thank you message to the people who supported her stint in in the pageant.

Rachel ended as one of the Top 10 finalists. South Africa's Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters took home the crown. (READ: South Africa's Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters crowned Miss Universe 2017)

In her message, the 26-year-old Filipino British beauty queen and entepreneur said: "Without a doubt my greatest achievement to date!! To be the 66th Filipina to stand on the Miss Universe stage with the most beautiful girls in the world, and to represent the most amazing country – Ang mahal kong Pilipinas! (My beloved Philippines)."

"Thank you so much to everyone who was part of this journey, I am so lucky to have every single one of you in my life. Never in my wildest dreams did I ever imagine I would be brave enough to do something like this, but you all are the reason I got to where I am. I'm still so overwhelmed by all the love. I promise I gave my all but I've always been a believer in fate, destiny, and God's perfect timing so I'm thankful for the opportunity and the memories, but I am so looking forward to seeing what God has in store for me, and to come home to the Philippines," she said.

Now that the pageant is over, Rachel also wrote that she wants to eat sinigang when she gets home.

She has received lots of supports from friends and celebrities who campaigned for her on social media to be parts of the finalists. (READ: PH stars congratulate Rachel Peters for Top 10 finish in Miss Universe 2017)

Her ranking in the competition marks the 8th year the country has been one of the finalists in Miss Universe since Venus Raj's 4th runner-up win in 2010.

The country took home the crown in 2015, courtesy of Pia Wurtzbach. – Rappler.com

