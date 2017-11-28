Pia Wurtzbach congratulates Rachel Peters, wishes good reign for Demi-Leigh
MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach congratulated the 2017 candidates of Miss Universe – including Philippine bet Rachel Peters – for a job well done.
Pia, who sat as one of this year's judges also sent her well wishes for South Africa's Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, who became the 66th winner of the competition. France's Iris Mittenaere, who won the title in Manila last January crowned Demi-Leigh.
"Sending love to all the ladies at Miss Universe 2017!. Congratulations to our new Miss Universe [Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters] from South Africa! A well deserved win! We can’t wait to witness your journey as Miss Universe.
"To [Iris Mittenaere] I’m so proud of you. You had an amazing reign as Miss Universe. I’m so happy that we got along so well and I gained a friend in you. And to [Rachel Peters] , thank you for making us proud. Sitting on the other side, it was so nice to witness a Miss Philippines perform and have the loudest cheer in the crowd. Keep your head up. We’re all so proud of you. To the women of Miss Universe 2017, continue to inspire and empower like the true champions that you are."
After giving up her title, Pia returned to showbiz and has also been busy working with the Miss Universe Organization.
She is set to star with Vice Ganda and Daniel Padilla in Gandarrapiddo: The Revenger Squad for the Metro Manila Film Festival in December. – Rappler.com
